At least 95 killed in attack on Mali village

At least 95 people were killed Sunday evening when armed men attacked an ethnic Dogon village in central Mali, a mayor told CNN on Monday.

The gunmen set fire to the village and fired shots, fleeing at around midnight, the mayor, Ali Dolo, said. The attack was carried out by Fulani men, he said.

Ninety-five charred bodies had been counted among the village’s 300 residents, the major said. Fulani men attacked the village last week but only stole cattle, he said.

The Dogon and the Fulani have clashed in the past over access to land and water. Armed men in March killed 134 people, including women and children, during an attack on a village in central Mali, the United Nations said at the time.

A further 55 civilians were hurt in the attack in Ogossagou in the Mopti region, where violence has erupted repeatedly in recent months.

Several soldiers also were killed in March in Dioura, while 10 people from the Dogon community were killed in February in an attack on the village of Gondogourou.

The region’s Fulani ethnic community is frequently targeted and accused of having ties to area jihadist organizations, according to the UN.

Similarly, Mali army posts routinely come under attack by separatists and al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, the terror group’s North African offshoot.