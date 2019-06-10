Canada to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

TORONTO – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada plans to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

Trudeau says a science-based review will determine which products to ban. The government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.

Trudeau said Monday his government is looking at what the European Union did and drawing inspiration from its model.

“Canadians know first-hand the impacts of plastic pollution, and are tired of seeing their beaches, parks, streets, and shorelines littered with plastic waste. We have a responsibility to work with our partners to reduce plastic pollution, protect the environment, and create jobs and grow our economy. We owe it to our kids to keep the environment clean and safe for generations to come,” Trudeau said.

The European Parliament overwhelmingly voted in March to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields. EU member states have given their support, but need to vote on the measure for it to go into effect.