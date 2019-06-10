Cooking with Kyle: Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce and fantastic dry rub

With July 4th approaching and after judging the Cushing BBQ contest over the weekend, I thought I would share a favorite sauce and rub for summertime grilling. Feel free to double the Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce – you will undoubtedly want more. The rub and sauce work well with beef, pork or chicken. Enjoy!

Dr. Pepper Barbecue Sauce:

2 Tbsp butter

1/2 yellow onion diced

3 cloves garlic roughly minced

1/2 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp tomato paste

6 oz Dr Pepper

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 1/2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar packed

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

crushed red pepper flakes 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

3 Tbsp strong, brewed coffee

In a saucepan or pot, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté garlic and onion in melted butter until soft and translucent. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine.

Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened and glossy.

Optional: using kitchen wand or blender, purée until smooth if you prefer a perfectly smooth sauce. I skip this step and prefer some texture.

Will keep under refrigeration in sealed container for up to three weeks. Yield : 2.5 C

Dry Rub Seasoning:

3 T ground coffee – do not use flavored

1 T salt

1 T granulated garlic

1 T onion powder

1 T smoked paprika

1 T brown sugar

1 T dried parsley

Combine ingredients. Store sealed in container or zip bag. Coat meat thoroughly before grilling with the rub.