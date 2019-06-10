Crews extinguish fire at NW Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters extinguished a fire at an apartment in NW Oklahoma City Monday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near NW 10th and MacArthur just after 7:10 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters first on scene reported seeing smoke.

Firefighters quickly put the blaze out and officials say it appears the fire was contained to one apartment.

UPDATE | Apartment Fire | Firefighters have this fire out. Command reports the fire appears to be contained to the apartment of origin. Crews checking fire extensions now. No injuries reported. DM 7:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/I8Kem6JwYA — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 10, 2019

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by fire investigators.