Florida man claimed cocaine on his nose ‘was not his,’ deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man has tried to avoid arrest by telling deputies that the cocaine allegedly found on his nose “was not his,” according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

During a recent traffic stop, deputies noticed the passenger, 20-year-old Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, had white powder around his nostrils, according to a news release. A field test came back positive for cocaine.

Jimenez had a small bag of powder cocaine “concealed on him,” deputies said, and a search of the car turned up a backpack containing 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills.

Jimenez was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear who the driver of the car was.

Deputies arrested Jimenez on unspecified drug charges.