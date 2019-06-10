“I just thank God for His small miracles,” Moment storm breaks window near Oklahoma City church staff member caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Services had to be canceled Sunday morning at Eagle Crest Fellowship, but the pastor said, despite that, God was still at work there.

"We do believe that the hand of God was on this because it could have been just disastrous, especially if that glass had fallen on somebody," said Pastor Rob Belcher.

On Sunday morning, as the praise and worship team at Eagle Crest Fellowship was preparing for the service, it was a close call for the sound operator who was near the front door.

"Then, all of the sudden, the window just blew in and came crashing down, and you can see him on the video just running from the actual window," said Worship Pastor Rebecca Cox.

As soon as they realized everyone was fine, services were canceled for the safety of church members, many of whom are elderly.

Instead, those who could came together for something else.

"I immediately posted 'All hands on deck.' And, all the staff just immediately started showing up," Cox said.

"Putting towels, sweeping; we even had vacuuming glass everywhere," Belcher said. "Everybody came together because that's what we do."

If the building, located near NW 23rd and MacArthur, looks familiar, it used to be The Westwood Theatre from 1969 to 1988.

As a now once-soaked Bible sits in the entryway, they're counting their blessings as the historic building was preserved and, most importantly, everyone is okay.

"I just thank God for His small miracles that He gives us each and every day, and that nobody got hurt and that my team came together because teamwork makes the dream work," Belcher said.

As you can imagine, repairs, especially for an older building, aren't cheap. They have insurance but are still working to figure out how they will come up with all of the funds.