Ken Jeong set to perform at River Spirit Casino Resort in August

TULSA, Okla. – A well-known actor, producer and writer is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa in August!

Ken Jeong’s first-ever Netflix comedy special launched globally on February 14.

He has starred in big comedy franchises, including The Hangover and Crazy Rich Asians.

According to the resort, “Jeong dedicates his spare time to volunteering with Stand Up 2 Cancer.”

He is set to perform at the resort’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on August 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale June 14.

