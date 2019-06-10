Man found with gunshot wound in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend hitched a ride from the suspect early Monday morning.

At some point, near NW 10th and Penn, an argument broke out and the suspect shot the victim.

Officials say the man was found with a gunshot wound in the bathroom of a convenience store near SW 68th and May.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police say his girlfriend was not injured.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.