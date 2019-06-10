Mother of 4 found stabbed to death in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A mother of four who was stabbed to death has now been identified. It happened over the weekend at an apartment complex near I-240 and Penn.

"When they arrived, there was a female there. She had been assaulted,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Selena-Escalera Pacheco, was stabbed to death.

"She had injuries consistent with homicide and, of course, she was pronounced dead at the scene,” Knight said.

Friends and loved ones of Pacecho’s are in shock and horrified. They messaged News 4 on Facebook saying she was killed in front of her four children, adding she was a beautiful soul and didn’t deserve this.

"There were children there at the residence. They were taken into protective custody,” Knight said.

As far as who killed the young mother, investigators are working on answering that question.

"They are waiting on the rest of the investigation to be completed before applying for a warrant, but they do have a suspect identified in the case,” Knight said.

So far, no arrests have been made.