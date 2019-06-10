Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rogers County, OHP says

CHELSEA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a motorcyclist over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, just before 4:20 p.m., on SH66 at North South 4280 Road, two miles east of Chelsea.

According to a trooper’s report, the crash involved a small pickup and motorcycle.

Details of what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but officials say 64-year-old Michael Tarvin, of Claremore, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released, and the pickup’s passenger did not want treatment.