Northbound, southbound I-35 closed due to reported shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Troopers were forced to shut down a busy interstate following an ‘incident’ on Monday morning.

Initial reports indicated that officers were called to a bridge near N.E. 10th St. and I-35 following reports of a man shooting at cars on the interstate.

After officers arrived at the scene, shots were exchanged and the alleged suspect was hit. Initial reports indicate that the suspect is dead.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say northbound and southbound I-35 is closed at N.E. 10th St. due to the shooting.

OKC: I-35 north bound and south bound at NE 10th is closed due to an incident…TP — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) June 10, 2019

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.