Oak Cliff Fire Department looking for person accused of stealing from fire station

EDMOND, Okla. – The Oak Cliff Fire Department is asking the public to be on the lookout after someone broke into a fire station and stole multiple items.

During the early morning hours of June 6, fire officials say someone broke into Oak Cliff Station 1 and stole a rolling toolbox which hand tools, a power washer and a leaf blower.

The incident happened while firefighters were sleeping.

“We are fortunate that this is all they took, but it could have been worse,” said the fire department on Facebook. “Remember, they didn’t just steal from us, but our whole community as it was your tax dollars that purchased those tools to begin with.”

The fire department urges everyone to lock their doors.

If you have any information, call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (405)282-4100.