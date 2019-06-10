Oklahoma City Fire Department responds to 17 water rescues during Sunday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a rude awakening for many across the Oklahoma City metro as severe storms hit hard in the area.

We saw everything from flooding to hail, even a house fire that was possibly caused by lightning.

"Something like this happening is really shocking to me," said Terrence Anokie, a driver that got stuck in the floodwaters. "I can't even stop shaking."

A terrifying Sunday morning across the metro as storms caused torrential flooding and power outages.

Anokie was one of many drivers caught in the middle of it.

The car he was driving even sparked a small fire.

"It just like, caught fire really bad," said Anokie. "I really thought it was going to explode or something."

And on 42nd Street, fire crews went straight from a water rescue to a house fire they believe was caused by lightning.

"I went to go flip on the breaker on the back of the house and saw a fire on the edge of the roof where the power line was coming into the house," said Sean McCoy, the homeowner.

"It looks like lightning may have hit the power source somewhere down the line and followed the line into the side of the house," said Lance Burnett, District Fire Chief for Oklahoma City Fire.

Thankfully, McCoy and his family got out just in time.

"That's the only important thing," said McCoy. "The rest is just stuff, so we have insurance, so the stuff we will get rebuilt or fixed eventually."

Fire crews were also busy in Midtown.

They responded to cars trapped after trying to drive through flood waters.

Meanwhile, OG&E worked to repair downed power lines due to strong winds at Northwest 164th and Rockwell.

Through the devastation, some learned a lesson from the storm: turn around and don't drown.

"If it's that bad, you can reschedule it," said Anokie. "You can do anything tomorrow. Just take your time."

In all, Oklahoma City Fire Department says they responded to a total of 17 water rescues Sunday morning and two different structure fires.