Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of robbing store, assaulting employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of robbing store clerks at gunpoint over the weekend.

On June 7, around 10 a.m., police responded to the Family Dollar near SW 29th and Portland in reference to an armed robbery call.

According to a police report, a store clerk was behind the cash register when the man approached the counter and asked for cigarettes.

The clerk turned around to face the cigarette rack and that’s when the suspect walked around the counter to the cash register.

The suspect then pushed the clerk forward and pulled out a gun that was wrapped in a plastic bag, placing it on the clerk’s hip.

The report states the suspect threatened to kill the clerk and demanded the cash register to be open.

That’s when another employee came to the front of the store after hearing commotion and was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect grabbed that employee by the hair, causing her to fall to the ground, and then dragged her to behind the counter.

He demanded the employee to open the register while also making threats to kill her.

The cash register was unable to be opened so the suspect grabbed something by the cash register and then fled the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.