Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation accepting entries for Waterfowl Stamp design competition 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp design competition is underway and the wildlife department is accepting artwork entries.

The Canada goose is the subject for the Waterfowl Stamp design competition, which has been conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation since 1980.

The winning artwork will grace the 2020-21 Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp, and the artist will receive a $1,200 purchase award.

Judges will look at each piece of work in terms of anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for printing. Officials with the wildlife department say any background habitat depicted “must be typical of an Oklahoma locale.”

Entries are limited to one artwork per artist, and a $20 nonrefundable entry fee and entry form are required.

Artists have until 4:30 p.m. on August 1 to submit artwork for the contest.

Mailed entries should be sent to:

Duck Stamp Competition Coordinator, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

P.O. Box 53465

Oklahoma City, OK 73152

Ground deliveries should be made to:

1801 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Oklahoma City, 73105

Click here for contest rules, or for more information on the contest, call (405)521-3855.