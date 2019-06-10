Oklahoma twin brothers’ 26th birthday celebration turns deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rasheem Henderson died at the scene.

Rasheem couldn't have known his last hours would be spent celebrating his and his twin brother's 26th birthday.

A Facebook Live video posted by brother Raheem Henderson earlier in the night shows Raheem at a pool party.

Rasheem posted the party was a success with no fights and no drama but, then, things took a terrible turn.

“Officers located two shooting victims. Those victims have been identified as 26-year-old twin brothers,” said Megan Morgan, public information officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A little after 2 a.m., Rasheem was driving southbound on I-235 near 23rd Street with his brother in the passenger seat.

“That's when a white SUV pulled up alongside the vehicle and opened fire, striking both of the individuals from the side,” Morgan said.

Rasheem crashed his vehicle and died at the scene.

Raheem was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Their mother has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City police are asking for your help catching the suspects.

"As of now, no arrests have been made. It's unknown exactly what led up to the shooting," Morgan said.

A night of celebration took a tragic turn for family and friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 297-1200.