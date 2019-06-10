× One twin killed, brother injured following shooting on I-235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Twin brothers were the victims of a shooting on I-235 in Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Just after 2:10 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call near I-235 and 36th St.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, 26-year-old twin brothers Rasheem and Raheem Henderson.

Police say the brothers’ vehicle was southbound on I-235 when an SUV pulled along the driver’s side of the vehicle and opened fire.

Both brothers were hit by gunfire.

The driver, Rasheem, was pronounced dead the scene. Raheem was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

According to police, the investigation is still early and ongoing.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.