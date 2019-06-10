Traffic: Northbound, southbound I-35 closed due to deadly shooting

OSBI officials investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – A 19-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lawton, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, Lawton police were called to a domestic disturbance involving a 19-year-old male and his mother.

The 19-year-old left the residence with two assault rifles and a handgun before officers arrived and drove to the 6300 block of NW Maple in Lawton.

Officers were called to that location where they encountered the suspect.

At one point, three officers discharged their weapons.

The 19-year-old is deceased, OSBI officials say.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be submitted to the district attorney’s office.

