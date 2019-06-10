× Police: Arrest made in connection to man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in connection to a January homicide.

Officials say a shooting happened January 6 just before 1:30 a.m. near NW 11 and Pennsylvania Ave.

According to police, an event was happening at a venue when two males went outside and a confrontation broke out.

The fight spilled into the parking lot and 24-year-old Christian Bilbro was shot.

Bilbro was transported by a personal vehicle to the area near NW 10th and Western where the driver flagged down an officer. Bilbro was pronounced dead at that scene.

Oklahoma City police announced on Monday that 23-year-old Mikequan Tucker was arrested in connection to Bilbro’s murder.

Tucker was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of Murder 1 (felony) and two complaints of possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.