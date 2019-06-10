× Police: Man arrested after allegedly hitting victim with pickup truck during argument

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after an argument took a violent turn on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Oklahoma City police were called to an accident involving a pedestrian on S. Meridian Ave., near I-40.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers arrived to find two men standing over another man in a parking lot.

One of the men told investigators that he witnessed a pickup truck hit the victim, adding that he had dashcam video of the incident.

The victim told police that he was arguing with Charles Bertrand about missing property. According to the affidavit, the victim says he was talking to Bertrand at the driver’s side window when he decided to leave. He says that is when Bertrand hit the gas, which knocked him to the ground.

The affidavit states that the victim suffered injuries to his arms and legs, and was complaining about shoulder pain.

When officers interviewed Bertrand, he reportedly told police that he had been ‘hunting’ the victim for four weeks because he believed that the victim stole property from him. Bertrand insisted that he did not hit the victim, saying he only ‘bumped’ him with the pickup truck.

While searching the victim, investigators say they found a crystal-like substance in the glove box that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bertrand was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.