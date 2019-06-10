Recent rain causes new $6M Guthrie bridge to sink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - A stretch of road in Guthrie with a long and troubled history gets a new chapter.

"It's annoying you get to driving down it, and you hit it and it's like what happened," said Guthrie resident Tammy.

Guthrie residents are talking about a huge dip in the road west of downtown.

"So, currently, there is a small dip in the westbound lane of Highway 33 just past the new Cottonwood Creek Bridge," said Lisa Shearer-Salim, Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The new development is the latest in a long history of flood and construction problems in the area.

For years, the 80-year-old bridge just west of downtown had flooded during heavy rains.

So, in 2018, ODOT spent months and $6 million lengthening the bridge and building up and repaving the road around it.

"State Highway 33 was underwater for about 12 hours in late May at the height of the flooding, but there was no water over the bridge for the first time in decades," Shearer-Salim said.

But, now, the area to the west of the bridge appears to be settling and eroding from beneath in an area where a drainage creek runs underneath it.

"We are going to see a lot of extensive damage crop up as these areas continue to dry out. We are hoping to make a temporary patch this week with a more permanent repair as soon as possible," Shearer-Salim said.

Residents are not happy about another round of construction.

"They just need to fix them better, they need to take more time and fix em," Tammy said.

ODOT said Oklahomans will likely see pavement issues for months to come thanks to the flooding. They urge drivers to be patient and report problems when they see them.