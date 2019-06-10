State Fair Park hosts weekend pet adoption event to clear the shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Many homeless pets looking for loving families were in luck this weekend as a mega adoption event was set up at State Fair Park.

“We just want to rescue a pup. That’s all we wanted to do,” said Dustin, whose family adopted Margaret.

Dogs, cats, snakes, rabbits, guinea pigs and even iguanas were all looking for their forever homes Saturday and Sunday.

“Breeders, they get their money, however, but these guys, they don’t know if they’re going to have a home or not,” Dustin said.

Multiple organizations took part in this weekend’s Mega Adoption event, including the OKC Animal Welfare, The Bella Foundation, Central OK Humane Society, Edmond Animal Welfare and more.

Organizers said the adoptions were crucial, so space can be made for more animals as they approach the busy summer season.

“We have such an overpopulation of animals in our state that it helps just to get them out and let people see them. A lot of people don’t like to come into the shelters, but they’ll come out to these events and it really helps educate the public on what types of animals are in shelters all across the state,” said OKC Animal Welfare’s Tina Rimmer.

Adopted dog Margaret couldn’t even sit still long enough to contain her excitement. She’s now joining a family that already has three other dogs to play with.

“We can take care of all of them. I’m gonna take care of Margaret,” said Brody, whose family adopted Margaret.

With over 500 animals available to adopt, the rescues and shelters said they pay special attention to make sure the pets go to good homes.

“We have seen some really good adoptions. We’ve had some people spend a lot of time with the pets before they take them home. It just seems like we’ve had some really good fits today,” Rimmer said.

Animal welfare said they’ve had over 40 adoptions on Sunday and even more on Saturday.

All adoptable pets from the OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.