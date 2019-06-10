Suspect dead after shootout with police on I-35

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a terrifying morning for drivers on I-35 in Oklahoma City.

Police said an armed man took aim at cars and trucks on the busy highway.

At least four vehicles were hit with gunfire

The gunman was shot and killed by officers.

Amazingly, no one else was hurt.

Police said the man was standing on the shoulder of I-35, shooting and hitting multiple cars, and that’s the same place police put it to an end.

“It was crazy,” said Sam Brou, a witness. “Crime is out of control.”

It was a horrifying start to the work week.

Multiple calls went into police of a man shooting and hitting cars along I-35.

“He actually started firing at vehicles,” Brou said.

“It’s a very intense situation that’s going to really scare people as they’re driving down the road,” said Captain Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City police.

When police confronted the man, they said he initially dropped the gun and put his hands up, but he picked it back up and faced the officers.

“The guy started returning fire, and I could clearly see it and they started returning fire and had no choice but to put him down,” Brou said.

The shooter died at the scene.

Thankfully, there’s no other reports of injuries.

“It could of been a lot worse,” Mathews said, "if he had a semi or something to hit these barricades and then go off and hit somebody else.”

Many drivers caught in the middle of the shootout were terrified.

“The two cars in front of me were actually backing up and had to, like we were going to have to retreat if bullets started coming our way,” Brou said.

The chaos also shut down I-35 for hours, one of the busiest highways across the state.

While police and the drivers whose cars were hit dig for answers, Brou’s demanding for change and the shootings to stop.

“You read about this in big cities and major cities, but it’s an eye opener to the people in Oklahoma City,” he said. “Something really needs to be done about it.”

Police are reviewing the body cameras, and the two officers who fired the shots are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.