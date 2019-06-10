Toll fines stack up after metro man trades in truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Oklahoma man claims to have received more than 200 turnpike violations on a vehicle that he no longer owns.

Jason Gallemore said he traded in his 2013 Chevy Silverado in June of 2018, but he keeps getting turnpike violations for the truck.

“January, I started getting all of these violations. I've made call after call after call, and I've done everything they've told me to do,” Gallemore told News 4. "Yet, you can see the stack. There is 19 of them here.”

Gallemore said the dealership that he traded the truck to never put the title in its name, and the new owner still hasn’t put the title in their name.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said this type of issues happens from time to time, and they do their best to work with the person receiving the violations that they didn’t commit.

“We do work diligently with the former owner of that vehicle to try and get the situation resolved. Obviously, they aren't going to be held responsible for the chargers that occurred,” OTA director of communications Jack Damrill said. “There some responsibility of that owner, the new owner, to transfer that vehicle whenever they buy it.”

Gallemore said he hasn’t had to pay any of the more than $5,000 in fines that the the vehicle owner has racked up, but just having the title still in his name creates other issues.

“If someone gets involved in a hit-and-run and they get the tag number,” he said, “are you sure they aren't coming after me?"

Starting July 1, drivers will keep their license plates after they sell or trade in a vehicle.

The OTA hopes the new law will help avoid similar situations.