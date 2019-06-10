Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Police are looking for Clark Coble, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a short-sleeved yellow shirt, khaki pants and no shoes. Officials say he is 5’9″ and weighs approximately 235 pounds.

His last known location is in Tulsa near N Nogales Ave. and W Admiral Blvd. on Sunday around 4 a.m.

Coble has dementia and other medical issues, and might have his left foot bandaged.

If you have any information, call Tulsa police.

