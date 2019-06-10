LIVE: Traffic conditions across the state

Warrant issued for Oklahoma man wanted in connection with deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are searching for one man following a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, investigators were called to the Chestnut Hill Apartments, located in the 7200 block of N.W. 10th St., after a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Lemuel McCoy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that McCoy was involved in an altercation with 43-year-old Antonio Bates. During that confrontation, Bates allegedly shot McCoy.

A warrant has been issued for Bates’ arrest in connection to the murder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

 

