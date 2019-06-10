LIVE: Traffic conditions across the state

Woman killed in deadly south Oklahoma City stabbing identified 

Posted 8:44 am, June 10, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified a woman who died following a stabbing on the city’s south side.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex around 3:15 p.m. Saturday near I-240 and Penn. regarding an assault on a female.

Officials tell News 4 a woman was the victim of the stabbing and was pronounced dead the scene.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Selena Escalera-Pacheco, of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say they are investigating her death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.