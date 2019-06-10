× Woman killed in deadly south Oklahoma City stabbing identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified a woman who died following a stabbing on the city’s south side.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex around 3:15 p.m. Saturday near I-240 and Penn. regarding an assault on a female.

Officials tell News 4 a woman was the victim of the stabbing and was pronounced dead the scene.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Selena Escalera-Pacheco, of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say they are investigating her death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.