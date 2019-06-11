11-year-old in search of a permanent family after spending 8 years in DHS care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Anthony has a lot of favorites.

"My three top favorite colors are gold, silver and red. Those are my top three favorite colors," Anthony said.

Along with animals, Anthony also loves basketball and swimming. However, he also has another favorite activity.

"I like eating for fun. I like video games," he says. Anthony loves to play Minecraft and says he'd enjoy a Meat Lover's Pizza anytime.

While he's only in elementary school, Anthony is already dreaming about the future.

"I'm thinking about an astronaut or a cop," Anthony said.

He wants to chase down the bad guys or get a glimpse of Earth from above.

"The astronaut because I want to discover Earth and see what Earth looks like from space," he said.

Anthony is a curious kid, who has been in DHS custody since he was just 3-years-old.

After eight years, he says he is ready for a family.

"I think it's important for me because I want a home and not stay in group homes or be in placements for a long time or the rest of my life,” Anthony said.

In addition to a mother and father, he hopes to one day have brothers and sisters.

"A family that wants to do a lot of fun things and gives me discipline," he said.

Anthony believes discipline and structure will help him cope with the hardships he's endured in the past.

For more information on adopting Anthony, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

