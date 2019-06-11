25 Years Ago: 25 Guys Pulling on the Same Rope; OU Wins 1994 NCAA Baseball Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was 25 years ago today when Oklahoma's baseball team won the 1994 NCAA championship with a 13-5 win over Georgia Tech in the title game of the College World Series.

It completed a perfect 8-0 run through the NCAA Tournament, with OU using the theme "25 Guys Pulling on the Same Rope."

The team printed t-shirts with that on the back, and "1994 NCAA Champions" on the front, and were welcomed home at Mitchell Park to a celebration the day after the title game.

The two videos above originally ran on June 11, 1994 and the day after the title game on June 12, 1994, when the Sooners were welcomed home to Mitchell Park as national champions.