× Alzheimer’s Association encourages families to discuss cognitive problems sooner, enabling early diagnosis

New Survey Reveals Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Say That Talking to a Close Family Member About Cognitive Problems Would be Challenging

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. – It’s a conversation no family wants to have – talking to a loved one about memory loss or cognitive decline. Close family members are typically the first to notice memory issues or cognitive problems, but they are often hesitant to say something – even when they know something is wrong. A new survey released today by the Alzheimer’s Association reveals that nearly 9 in 10 Americans experiencing memory loss, thinking problems or other symptoms of cognitive decline would want others to tell them and share their concerns. However, nearly three out of four Americans say that talking to a close family member about memory loss, thinking problems, or other signs of cognitive problems would be challenging for them.

During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month this June, the Alzheimer’s Association aims to bridge the current communication gap by encouraging families to talk about cognitive concerns sooner.

“Discussing Alzheimer’s is challenging for families, but this month is a great opportunity to start conversations with friends and loved ones you’ve noticed changes in,” said Mark Fried, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter. “Initiating conversations sooner can enable early diagnosis, which offers many important benefits, including allowing more time for critical care planning, better disease management and providing diagnosed individuals a voice in their future care.”

Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. It is America’s sixth leading cause of death, affecting more than 5 million Americans and 16 million caregivers. Despite the growing impact of Alzheimer’s, many families struggle with discussing the issue.

Alzheimer’s Association helps families and friends navigate challenges and considerations at each stage of the disease, through face-to-face conversations with experts in local communities, our free 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) and comprehensive support and resources on alz.org.

About the Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month 2019 Survey

Versta Research conducted an omnibus survey of 1,234 U.S. adults on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association. Sampling was balanced on age, gender, ethnicity, region, and income to accurately represent the U.S. adult population based on U.S. Census data. The survey was conducted May 6 through May 9, 2019. Assuming no sample bias the maximum margin of sampling error is ±3%.

About Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing public awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, available resources and how you can get involved to support the cause. Visit alz.org/abam to learn more about Alzheimer’s, share your story and how you can support the cause during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s ®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association.