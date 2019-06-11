× Car crashes into Ziggyz shop in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – An accident in Edmond has caused extensive damage to a local business.

Shortly before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Ziggyz shop, located in the 1700 block of S. Broadway in Edmond, following an accident.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized that a car drove into the building.

Initial reports indicate that a BMW crashed through the front of the building, and traveled to the back of the shop.

Officials say the woman in the vehicle refused medical treatment.

Investigators say this is being investigated as a DUI incident at this point.