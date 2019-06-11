Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 4-year-old

Posted 10:08 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, June 11, 2019

CIMARRON CO., Okla. – Officials in Cimarron County are searching for a 4-year-old boy missing from Boise City.

Douglas Cordova Guerra was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near 305 NE Second St. in Boise City.

Cordova Guerra is believed to be abducted by his biological father, Douglas Cordova Nunez ‘Rene’.

The child was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves and black shorts.

Rene was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shoes and Levi’s. He also has tattoos: full sleeve of roses tattoo on right arm and black trucker hat; tattoo of Jesus’ face on left upper shoulder.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2006 Grey Honda Civic, besting Oklahoma License tags—no number at this time.

Cordova Guerra has brown eyes, brown hair, a mole under his nose on the right side, and earrings in both ears.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.