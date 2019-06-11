× Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 4-year-old

CIMARRON CO., Okla. – Officials in Cimarron County are searching for a 4-year-old boy missing from Boise City.

Douglas Cordova Guerra was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near 305 NE Second St. in Boise City.

Cordova Guerra is believed to be abducted by his biological father, Douglas Cordova Nunez ‘Rene’.

The child was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves and black shorts.

Rene was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shoes and Levi’s. He also has tattoos: full sleeve of roses tattoo on right arm and black trucker hat; tattoo of Jesus’ face on left upper shoulder.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2006 Grey Honda Civic, besting Oklahoma License tags—no number at this time.

Cordova Guerra has brown eyes, brown hair, a mole under his nose on the right side, and earrings in both ears.