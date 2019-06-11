× Drug trafficker sentenced to more than 24 years in prison

MOORE, Okla. – Authorities say a man who was convicted of being armed while trafficking drugs will spend more than two decades in prison.

In March, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against 28-year-old Artie Dustin Pope and 27-year-old Skyla Rae Pope. They were charged with conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Artie Pope was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Investigators in Cleveland County say they learned that Pope was planning to transport 100 pounds of methamphetamine from Kansas to Oklahoma City. After his arrest, authorities found 45 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana and several firearms at his home.

In May, both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Artie Pope to 292 months in prison, which is more than 23 years. After he is released, he will serve five years on supervised release.

The court also sentenced Skyla Pope to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.