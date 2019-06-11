× Federal assistance granted for additional Oklahoma counties impacted by floods, storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved disaster assistance for seven more Oklahoma counties impacted by flooding, tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds.

The disaster assistance benefits individuals and business owners affected by severe storms that have occurred since May 7 in Delaware, Kay, Mayes, Okmulgee, Payne, Pottawatomie, and Sequoyah counties.

Canadian, Creek, Logan, Muskogee, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties have already been approved for Individual Assistance.

The designation makes available federal assistance for housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace damaged property, disaster unemployment assistance, and grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs.

Governor Stitt stressed that the state will continue to request additional counties be added to the Individual Assistance Major Disaster Declaration as damage assessments of impacted homes and businesses are completed.