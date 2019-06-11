× Five new kitchen concepts coming to future Automobile Alley gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Visitors to a new food and drink gallery will be able to satisfy all of their food cravings without leaving the property.

Parlor has announced five of the seven kitchen concepts that will be coming to Oklahoma City later this year. The gallery will feature two bars, seven kitchens, lounge areas and a rooftop patio.

Organizers say Parlor provides chefs the opportunity to test food concepts without the start-up costs and responsibilities of a brick-and-mortar location.

“We’ve met with many talented Oklahoma City chefs and look forward to bringing curated culinary concepts and inventive cocktails to Parlor,” said Davis Engle, a partner in Parlor. “We can’t wait to welcome and join this community of amazing people.”

The five kitchen concepts that have been confirmed are as follows:

Burger Pig- Creates burgers made from locally raised beef.

El Guate- Street food concept that serves authentic Guatemalan food.

Graffiti OKC- Creates Latin-Asian fusion dishes for a one-of-a-kind taste.

Providence Pizza- Offers various styles of pizza.

Sura Eats- Korean food concept featuring japchae and bibimbap.

It will also have 12 beers and eight cocktails on tap. A bar will be located on each floor.

“We’ve worked hard to develop a unique experience to fit the Oklahoma City vibe,” said Robert Black, Parlor’s operating partner. “We hope Parlor will become locals’ home away from home and go-to for food, drink and entertainment.”

Parlor is scheduled to open in late summer in Automobile Alley, located at 11 N.E. 6th St.