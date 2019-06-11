Former private school teacher facing charges for text messages with student

YUKON, Okla. – A former private school teacher is facing charges after a parent allegedly discovered inappropriate text messages on their child’s phone.

According to court documents obtained by the Yukon Review, investigators with the Yukon Police Department were contacted after the victim’s parents found inappropriate text messages on his phone.

The documents claim that the 14-year-old student and 30-year-old Samantha Anne Brasses exchanged sexually charged text messages.

At the time of the exchange, Brasses was a teacher at St. John Nepomuk School, a private Catholic school in Yukon.

Following the allegations of inappropriate text messages, Brasses was fired from the school.

According to online court documents, Brasses has been charged with one count of unlawful communication with a minor by use of technology.