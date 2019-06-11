× Heartland Flyer celebrates 20 years on track in Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Amtrak Heartland Flyer is celebrating its 20th anniversary on June 14 with celebrations and savings for passengers.

The daily service by Amtrak has carried more than 1.4 million passengers between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth during the past two decades.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebration this Friday, the Heartland Flyer will get a special send-off at 7:45 a.m. from the Santa Fe Depot and the Paul Adams Memorial Platform in Oklahoma City.

Invited guests include Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, Oklahoma City Manager Craig Freeman, and Amtrak Senior Manager Todd Stennis. Participating with her family will be Katie Moore of Oklahoma City, who suggested the name for the train when she was 11-years old in 1999.

“The Heartland Flyer continues to be a major transportation solution for connecting Oklahoma to rail options nationwide,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “We appreciate the support of Oklahomans and Texans for this line and look forward to opportunities to keep it growing in the future.”

Other anniversary celebrations this summer include:

Amtrak is offering a 20% discount off Heartland Flyer tickets from now until August 31, but tickets must be purchased three days in advance. Passengers can book their tickets online or by phone at 800-872-7245.

ODOT will be giving away Heartland Flyer tickets on social media in celebration.

Limited edition Heartland Flyer 20 th anniversary pins and shirts are available for purchase through Amtrak from June 10 to June 24 here.

The Flyer has partnered with the Oklahoma City Dodgers to bring you this news during games and over the radio.

A National Park Service “Trails and Rails” Volunteer rides every Friday through Sunday train now until Sep. 2. The guides meet people from around the world as they travel by rail and share the beauty and history of the region and its national parks.

The Amtrak Heartland Flyer, Trains 821 & 822, provides daily service between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth with stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley and Ardmore, Oklahoma and Gainesville, Texas. Adult fares for the full route range from $31-52 each way. Pets and bicycles are welcome, but space is limited so reserve your tickets in advance.