Investigators searching for clues related to brutal assault in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged suspect connected to a brutal assault.

On May 21, officers say a victim was assaulted outside of his home in the 8200 block of N.E. 122nd St.

Investigators say that as the victim was outside washing his truck, two people approached him and began asking for someone else. When he said he didn’t know who they were talking about, they hit him multiple times with a lead pipe, pulled a gun on him and burglarized his home.

After that, the victim was forced inside his truck and kidnapped. Officials say they drove him to the area of N.W. 10th and Rockwell, where the alleged suspects unloaded some of his belongings.

Authorities say while the victim was being held by the kidnappers, he was assaulted multiple times.

At one point, one of the alleged suspects used the victim’s debit card at an ATM.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.