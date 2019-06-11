“It felt like it was a nightmare,” Survivor remembers moment EF-3 tornado destroyed home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - As a deadly EF-3 tornado barreled toward her home, Jaicey Guelig says the memories still haunt her.

“The whole trailer started moving, and my fiancé, he yelled at me to hold on and the lights cut out,” said Guelig.

The tornado tore through her mobile home.

“I felt myself hit the ground and I blacked out, but I’m not for sure exactly how long it was that I was blacked out for,” she said. “It felt like it was a nightmare like it was a bad dream that I was just gonna wake up from."

Guelig says she remembers waking up outside, then climbing her way out of the rubble and seeing other survivors with terrible injuries.

“The paramedics finally got me on to an ambulance and they put me on oxygen immediately to the highest that it could go,” said Guelig.

The moment she arrived at the hospital is also burned into her mind.

“We finally got in there, and it was just a madhouse. People running everywhere, getting people into rooms in the hospital,” she said.

Guelig suffered a ruptured spleen, internal bleeding, broken ribs and a concussion. However, she says she is still in awe that she made it out alive.

“I honestly do not understand how we survived, I don’t,” she said. “The neighbors that lived right next to us, they’re the ones that had passed."

Less than a month after the storm, she is recovering from her injuries. She also received a new home thanks to the generosity of loved ones and total strangers.

“I feel God had his hand on us for sure. There’s no doubt in my mind that if he didn’t, we wouldn’t have been here,” said Guelig.