Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo undergoes eye surgery

Warning: The post below contains images that may be considered graphic.

OKLAHOMA CITY – A lioness at the Oklahoma City Zoo underwent surgery after staff noticed something wrong with her left eye.

In March, the zoo’s carnivore care team noticed a “prominent squint” in 19-year-old Tia’s left eye.

According to zoo veterinarians, the lens on her eye had shifted forward, causing her discomfort.

It was determined Tia would undergo eye surgery to fix the problem and prevent further complications.

Officials with the zoo said the primary goals of the surgery were “to ensure comfortability and help Tia retain her vision.”

On March 22, Tia underwent eye surgery, which took approximately 30 minutes and included the removal of the lens in Tia’s left eye.

Zoo officials say the surgery was a success.

After her surgery, she was monitored daily by caretakers and received weekly re-checks from the veterinary team.

At the beginning of May, she received her last evaluation.

Staff say Tia is now completely healed and continues to spend time with Hubert, the zoo’s 7-year-old lion.