Mother arrested after 22 pounds of meth found under children sitting in backseat 

TULSA, Okla. – A mother was arrested in Tulsa after police say they found 22 pounds of meth under the backseat her five children were sitting on.

Sunday night, Tulsa police pulled over a vehicle for speeding near 41st and SW Blvd.

Police say at one point, they noticed something was wrong between the driver and the passenger.

“Appeared nervous, the story from the driver and the passenger about where the vehicle was going to or coming from, they weren’t matching up,” said Officer Jeanne Pierce with the Tulsa Police Department.

In the backseat, police found five small children, ages 4-10; under their seat – nearly two dozen pounds of meth.

“They found 22 pounds of meth underneath the bench seat that the five children were sitting on,” said Pierce.

According to Tulsa police, the meth is worth about $80,000 on the streets.

The childrens’ mother, Jamie Hughes, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on drug and child neglect complaints. Her passenger, Ricardo Bra, was also arrested and booked into jail on child neglect and drug complaints, as well as being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Finding these five children in this vehicle with that amount of drugs in it is very concerning,” Pierce told FOX 23.

The children are now in protective custody.