Motorcycle, semi crash along I-35 in Oklahoma City claims life of Illinois man

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Illinois man was killed in a crash on I-35 in Oklahoma City on Monday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on I-35 near 122nd St. in Oklahoma City.

According to a trooper’s report, Robert Guenther, 59, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, was driving a motorcycle and merging onto I-35 northbound from 122nd St. when for an unknown reason, changed lanes into a semi.

Officials say Guenther was taken to the hospital where he later died. His passenger was also taken to the hospital in good condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The report states the cause of the collision was due to changing lanes unsafely.