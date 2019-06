× Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa bringing tour stop to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A Nickelodeon star is bringing her tour to Tulsa towards the end of the summer season!

JoJo Siwa has added more dates to her “D.R.E.A.M The Tour” and one of those stops includes the BOK Center.

Special guest The Belles will also join JoJo for the performance.

The concert is set for September 20 at 7 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $39.50.

