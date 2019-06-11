OKC-County Health Department holding free community baby shower, resource fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is holding a free community baby shower and resource fair for young pregnant and parenting families.

At “Rhyme, Rattle and Roll,” all participants can earn Baby Bucks by attending vendor booths and presentations. Health officials say Baby Bucks go towards items such as car seats, pack-n-plays, diapers, backpacks and more.

The event is set for Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, Downtown Medical Center, 741 North Phillips Avenue, in Oklahoma City.