Oklahoma City police looking for woman accused of using assault, kidnapping victim’s credit card

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police need the public’s help identifying a woman caught on camera using a stolen credit card that belongs to the victim of a brutal assault, robbery and kidnapping.

It happened back in May at a home on NE 122nd near Midwest Blvd.

According to the police report, the victim was at his home washing his truck when a vehicle pulled up. Two people got out, forced him into his garage and beat him up using a lead pipe and a silver small caliber handgun.

“Burglarized his home and then kidnapped him in his own truck. They drove him all around Oklahoma City,” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

At one point, near NW 10th and Rockwell, one of the suspects dropped the stolen goods in an apartment and then later, began beating the victim again, causing blood to pour out of his ear and possibly breaking his arm.

Then, they were on the move again.

“From NW 10th and Rockwell, over to SW 20th and Portland, that’s when they kicked him out of the vehicle and took off in his truck,” Morgan said.

At some point during all of this, one of the suspects was caught on an ATM camera using one of the victim’s credit cards.

The suspects got away with the victim’s truck, TV, some jewelry and his cell phone.

If you recognize the woman in the photo, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.