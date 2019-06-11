Oklahoma City Thunder hoping to lift spirits of El Reno tornado victims with fun event

EL RENO, Okla. – While many families in El Reno are still picking up the pieces after a devastating tornado last month, a local NBA team is hoping to lift a few spirits later this week.

In May, an EF-3 tornado touched down in El Reno in the middle of the night, destroying a mobile home park and motel. Officials say two people were killed, and others suffered an array of injuries. El Reno officials say more than a dozen families were displaced when their homes were damaged in the tornado.

While most of those families are still recovering from the loss of their homes, the Oklahoma City Thunder is hoping to take their minds off of the storm on Friday.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder is sponsoring several fun activities at Lake El Reno.

Organizers say guests can expect appearances from the Thunder entertainers, free food, and a chance to check out the OG&E Thunderbolt.