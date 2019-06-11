× OSBI: Suspect accused of holding Oklahoma store clerk hostage shot, killed

POTEAU, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect accused of taking a convenience store hostage was shot and killed.

At around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a 911 call that a man was holding a female store clerk at knifepoint at the EZ Mart Convenience Store in Poteau on Broadway Street.

OSBI officials say a Poteau police officer and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to the store.

The officer ordered the suspect to drop the knife and release the clerk, but he refused.

That’s when the officer fired one shot at the suspect who ducked behind the counter with the clerk still at knifepoint, officials say.

The sheriff’s deputy entered the store when the shot was fired and saw the suspect with the clerk behind the counter.

Authorities say the clerk was still at knifepoint and was struggling with the suspect.

The deputy then fired one shot.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the suspect was dead.

Officials say the clerk was not injured.

No other details have been released.