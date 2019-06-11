× Paul George Undergoes Another Shoulder Surgery

Thunder All-Star Paul George has undergone yet another shoulder surgery. George had his left labrum repaired on Tuesday. That from ESPN’s Royce Young.

The surgery was reportedly a success. George, a finalist for the NBA MVP award, had right shoulder surgery in May to correct a partially torn rotator cuff.

There is still no timetable set for his return to action, but George is expected to be re-evaluated once the Thunder begin training camp. PG13 averaged 28 points, eight boards and four assists per game last season.