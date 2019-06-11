Police: Man accused of stabbing metro mother to death arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of a stabbing a metro mother to death inside her own apartment was arrested, Oklahoma City police say.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex around 3:15 p.m. Saturday near I-240 and Penn. regarding an assault on a female.

Selena Escalera-Pacheco was found stabbed to death inside her own apartment.

A friend found her body in the bedroom of one of Pacheco’s five children. Police said they watched in horror while their mother was murdered right in front of them.

Police said the 24-year-old was stabbed several times.

On Monday, friends and family held a balloon release in her memory.

“All the good memories that we had,” Italia Nunez told News 4. “We had so many good memories.”

Police said DHS did take Pacheco’s five children into custody unharmed.

On Tuesday, police announced Gabriel Aguilar, 24, has been arrested in connection to Pacheco’s murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple complaints, including first-degree murder.