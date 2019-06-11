× Researchers: College graduates leaving Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – While state leaders are currently trying to attract employers of high-paying, technical jobs to the Sooner State, a new report suggests that many college graduates are not staying in Oklahoma after graduation.

Research from the Oklahoma City Branch of the Federal Reserve of Kansas City says that four of the past five years have seen the largest net outflow of college graduates since 1999.

On average, researchers say about 5,300 residents with at least a bachelor’s degree are leaving the state each year.

Most of the college graduates are heading to surrounding states like Texas and Colorado.